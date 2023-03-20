Spotlight for the week of March 20, 2023

Just recently, a spectacular group of Memphians fought hard to protect our aquifer. You can honor their work by attending one of these events this week.

First, on Wednesday at 6:30pm, the Wolf River Conservancy is hosting a virtual webinar with Sarah Houston, the Executive Director of Protect Our Aquifer. Houston will provide an update on the recently threatened water source and why it’s important we continue fighting for its safety. Her lecture is free and open to the community, but registration is required. On Saturday at 10am, the Conservancy’s World Water Day celebrations culminate in a volunteer cleanup at Mud Island.

Then, on Thursday at 6pm, award-winning author and historian Andy Horowitz will be at the University of Memphis to give his lecture “New Orleans’s History, America’s Future: Katrina, Covid, and the Climate Crisis.” Sponsored by the Department of History and the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities, this event investigates the causes and consequences of Hurricane Katrina, including what lessons might be learned for future disasters as Louisiana faces the devastating effects of coastal erosion. All are welcome, and attendance is free.

