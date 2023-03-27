© 2023 WKNO FM
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of March 27, 2023

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published March 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

Generosity often comes with great sacrifice. Two events this week invite us to think about sacrifices, justice, accountability, and the hardship of letting go.

First, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting a four-part national convening entitled “The Reckoning, The Resolve, The Restoration, and The Resilience.” Dedicated to starting critical conversations about racial justice, the series kicks off on Thursday at 7pm with “The Reckoning: Community Policing and Accountability.” The discussion will be moderated by MSNBC’s Joy Reid with a panel of speakers that includes Tyre Nichols’ parents, their attorney Benjamin Crump, and other social justice advocates. The event is free to attend in-person or virtually, but registration is required.

Then, on Friday at 5pm, be a part of the very first showing of the Vessantara Jataka at Rhodes College. This collection of extraordinarily rare 19th century paintings tells a popular story from one of the Buddha’s past lives. A compassionate prince, Vessantara, gives away everything he owns, including his children, thereby displaying the virtue of perfect generosity. Dr. Rebecca Hall from USC’s Asia Pacific Museum will explain the story and its importance to Theravada Buddhism in her lecture, “A Complicated Tale of Perfect Generosity”. A reception will follow, along with a chance to view the 14 treasured artworks.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
