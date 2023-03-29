On Ted Turner, Google, and trust

I had not heard much of Ted Turner lately and wondered to myself if he had died. Of course, I Googled it and looking quickly read something that made me think he had indeed died, which I then mentioned on Life Matters to which many of you let me know that Ted Turner is instead very much alive, only sadly suffering from dementia. Who should I blame for this mistake? Why Google of course. Only it was my sloppy research that caused the mistake for which I am truly embarrassed. But it gives me a chance to remind us all that we should never state something authoritatively if we are not sure of the facts.

The use of the internet and social media has made most of us willing to believe as facts things that just aren't so. How did we come to be so gullible and foolhardy? We've come to where we want to be the person in the know, even when we risk passing on foolish misinformation. I pray I have learned my lesson. I will double check my sources, I will humbly admit when I am wrong, and I will not blame Google for my mistakes. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.