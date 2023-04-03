Spotlight for the week of April 3, 2023

Tomorrow at 4pm, Dr. Angela Frederick is speaking at Rhodes College in the Spence Wilson Room of Briggs Hall. Her lecture, Disabled Power – People with Disabilities, Winter Storm Uri, and the 2021 Texas Power Crisis, shares its title with her current book-in-progress. Uri was one of the deadliest and costliest natural disasters in recent U.S. history, partially due to its devastation of the Texas Power Grid. In arctic temperatures, millions of Texans lost access to electricity, water, and emergency services for several days. Dr. Frederick’s work brings awareness to the unique burdens placed upon the disabled community during times of disaster, and she seeks to create a second meaning for the phrase “disabled power”, in recognition of their resilience.

Dr. Frederick currently teaches at the University of Texas at El Paso, where she is continuing her work with those affected by Winter Storm Uri. Previously, she was an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Rhodes College, where she won the Outstanding Faculty Member Award in 2015. Join Rhodes in welcoming her back to Memphis.

