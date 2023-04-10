Spotlight for the week of April 10, 2023

First, on Thursday at 5:30pm, Communities in Conversation is hosting Roosevelt Montás, author of Raising Socrates: How the Great Books Changed My Life and Why They Matter for a New Generation. In his book, Montás grapples with the positive impact a liberal education has had on his life and why the Great Books have the power to speak to people of all backgrounds, specifically members of marginalized communities. An author and Senior Lecturer at Columbia University, Montás, who was born in the Dominican Republic, will give an intimate account of his engagement with the humanities at this event in Blount Auditorium on Rhodes College campus.

Then, on Friday from 6 to 9pm, the current resident artists of Crosstown Arts will open their studios to all visitors. Su-Yee Lin and Keith S. Wilson are writers and poets, Edo Rosenblith works in a variety of visual mediums, Kelsey Harrison is a sculptor, Apollo Mighty makes R&B and Soul music, and Jennifer Sargent draws and weaves tapestries. This free event is a unique opportunity to meet a variety of creative individuals, learn about their processes, and maybe gain some inspiration for your own artistic projects!

