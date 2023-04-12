We obsess over being able to tell people what we've accomplished and what we're sure we can do. How often do we miss what someone else says because our minds are already racing ahead to what we're going to say in response. We don't let ourselves truly hear what the other person is saying because the unwritten goal is not to learn something from the conversation, but rather to make ourselves the topic of the conversation and prove our own value.

Pride leads us to block people from having a place in our lives. We set up false standards. And when people don't measure up, we don't give them any place in our lives. We turn our backs on friendship and expressions of care because of some crazy prideful notion of who is worthy to care for us. Seeking humility is a better way and is a sign of strength. Humility doesn't mean you don't stand up for yourself at the right time, but it does mean you think about your neighbors first and you aren't consumed with your own needs. In today's world, humility won't get you many likes on social media, but it will give you a subtle type of strength and help you find the joy we are all looking for, but can't seem to find. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.