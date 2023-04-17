Spotlight for the week of April 17, 2023

First, on Wednesday at 6:30pm, the Wolf River Conservancy is hosting a virtual presentation by Indigo Ag, an agricultural technology company focused on sustainable farming. Staff from their Memphis location will discuss the concept of regenerative agriculture and its environmental benefits.

Then, on Thursday at 5:30pm, Burke’s Books welcomes Memphis native Dana Sachs – author, journalist, and co-founder of Humanity Now: Direct Refugee Relief. She will sign and discuss her latest book, All Else Failed: The Unlikely Volunteers at the Heart of the Migrant Aid Crisis, which follows the stories of seven individuals and their families as they navigate war-torn homes, the crash of international aid systems, and the network of volunteers who stepped up to help.

Finally, on Sunday at 3pm, the Metal Museum is holding an opening reception for its latest exhibition, Reimagining the Real. The featured artists, Ana M. Lopez and Natalie Macellaio, will give a talk about their work, which uses everyday objects to comment on power, privilege, and the environment.

For links to these and even more Earth Day opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.