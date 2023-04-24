© 2023 WKNO FM
Features
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of April 24, 2023

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published April 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Rhodes College
This week, we’re spotlighting two events that are uplifting local artists, both visual and literary.

First, on Friday at 5:30pm, join the Brooks Museum of Art for a book signing and conversation with the artist Tommy Kha. Working primarily in photography, Kha’s relationship to his hometown of Memphis plays a large role in his art. His first major monograph, Tommy Kha: Quarter, Half Full was released last year, and his work is currently on view in the Brooks’ Rotunda as part of the Inaugural Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art. Hear from Tommy himself, grab a copy of his book, and take in some local art at this event, free with museum admission.

Then, on Saturday from 11 to 3, head to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for Bookstock – the Memphis Area Authors’ Festival. This free event showcases over 60 local authors, including New York Times Bestselling Author Tara Stringfellow, viral sensation Sam White, and the founder of Church Health, Rev. Dr. G. Scott Morris. Along with these keynote speakers, there will be dozens of family activities including live music, book giveaways, dance performances, and more. Be sure to check out this year’s Memphis-in-May exhibit while you’re there – this year’s honored country is Malaysia.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Features
