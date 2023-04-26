Dignity matters in life

Sitting in front of me, he reached into his pocket and handed me a silver dollar that his mother had given him when he was a child, which he was offering as collateral until he could come up with the money. He made it clear he had no intention of letting me keep it for more than a little while. I didn't take his precious gift, but helped him understand we would not have turned him away. He was grateful and I was reminded how much dignity matters.

We must find a way to respect the dignity of each person. We need to stop and consider whether we are treating each other with dignity in all of our relationships. We don't earn human dignity. It is a gift from God. And respecting dignity is a gift we can give each other. No one can be overlooked, no one. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.