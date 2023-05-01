Spotlight for the week of May 1, 2023

American artist Kristine Mays has created a series of 29 sculptures, each inspired by Alvin Ailey’s dance composition, “Revelations.” The artworks are placed throughout the Botanic Gardens’ 96-acres, encouraging viewers to participate in their own choreography as they move around the grounds. Each sculpture is fabricated from thousands of pieces of wire, hooked and bent together to create compelling human forms. Rich Soil at the Garden asks visitors to consider these figures and the nature surrounding them together as one.

The Botanic Gardens is also offering a variety of programs alongside the exhibition. First, on Friday at 11am, the “Rich Soil to Rich Souls” panel discussion will consider how art and nature can facilitate community healing. Panelists include the exhibition’s artist, Kristine Mays, and representatives from Collage Dance, Cazateatro, Memphis Black Arts Alliance, and Being:Art.

Then, on Saturday at 10am is Family Day. Throughout the event, visitors are invited to meet the artist, enjoy dance performances, and have a picnic lunch. Children can also create their own miniature wire sculptures. Family Day is free with garden admission.

