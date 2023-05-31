You may have already written your will, but have you spent as much time deciding what you want to tell your children about the things and values in life that you hold dear? Jews, since Jacob sat down with his 12 children in Genesis 29, have taken seriously the creation of an ethical will. If you aren't familiar with the concept, I encourage you to spend this summer working on the basic tenets you want your family and friends to remember about you.

Write them down, and then decide on a time to share them. It doesn't have to be after you die, maybe over the Thanksgiving weekend. And then as time goes on and you revise them, you can do it again. An ethical will, if done with intent and thoughtfulness, can inspire you in the writing and transform those you love when they first hear your thoughts. It is a gift more valuable than rubies and stock certificates. It is truly a part of you. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.