Lead with Kindness

Almost every day in my work at Church Health, I meet people who have little money or wealth in the ways of the world, but who after a long life, consider themselves to be fine and blessed and more than satisfied with life. I also meet people who are unhappy, rich and poor, who offer little to others, and the results are expressed in misery.

Now, I don't think being kind guarantees happiness. The rain falls on the just and the unjust, but starting with an open heart improves your chances. As Frederick Buechner said, "The one thing a clenched fist can't do is accept a helping hand."

Now, I know we are all worried about crime in Memphis, and it's a real problem, but don't let it stop you from leading with kindness. You will always be glad you did. This is Dr. Scott Morris with Church Health.