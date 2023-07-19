Lead with Kindness

© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT
It seems to me that in the long run, if not the short run, life gives back what you put into it.

Almost every day in my work at Church Health, I meet people who have little money or wealth in the ways of the world, but who after a long life, consider themselves to be fine and blessed and more than satisfied with life. I also meet people who are unhappy, rich and poor, who offer little to others, and the results are expressed in misery.

Now, I don't think being kind guarantees happiness. The rain falls on the just and the unjust, but starting with an open heart improves your chances. As Frederick Buechner said, "The one thing a clenched fist can't do is accept a helping hand."

Now, I know we are all worried about crime in Memphis, and it's a real problem, but don't let it stop you from leading with kindness. You will always be glad you did. This is Dr. Scott Morris with Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
