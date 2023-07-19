Lead with Kindness
It seems to me that in the long run, if not the short run, life gives back what you put into it.
Almost every day in my work at Church Health, I meet people who have little money or wealth in the ways of the world, but who after a long life, consider themselves to be fine and blessed and more than satisfied with life. I also meet people who are unhappy, rich and poor, who offer little to others, and the results are expressed in misery.
Now, I don't think being kind guarantees happiness. The rain falls on the just and the unjust, but starting with an open heart improves your chances. As Frederick Buechner said, "The one thing a clenched fist can't do is accept a helping hand."
Now, I know we are all worried about crime in Memphis, and it's a real problem, but don't let it stop you from leading with kindness. You will always be glad you did. This is Dr. Scott Morris with Church Health.