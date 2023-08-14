With gratitude, optimism is sustainable

But what does he actually mean by gratitude? Gratitude is the act of recognizing and acknowledging the good things that happen, resulting in a state of appreciation. From my experience, gratitude is what turns what we have into enough. I believe that you can't feel grateful and unhappy at the same time.

Yet, many people would ask of Michael J. Fox, what does he have to be grateful for? Yet, he's taken what he has and declared it to be enough, and with that gratitude, he has sustained optimism. We should all be able to do the same thing in Memphis. All the unhappiness I hear repeated about our city could turn into optimism if we could just be grateful for the good we have. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.