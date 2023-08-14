© 2023 WKNO FM
Life Matters

With gratitude, optimism is sustainable

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
Gratitude notebook with pen writing today I am grateful for
eric1513/Getty Images/iStockphoto
iStockphoto
That's the way Michael J. Fox of Back to the Future fame has been able to endure the last 30 years of his relentless battle with Parkinson's Disease.

But what does he actually mean by gratitude? Gratitude is the act of recognizing and acknowledging the good things that happen, resulting in a state of appreciation. From my experience, gratitude is what turns what we have into enough. I believe that you can't feel grateful and unhappy at the same time.

Yet, many people would ask of Michael J. Fox, what does he have to be grateful for? Yet, he's taken what he has and declared it to be enough, and with that gratitude, he has sustained optimism. We should all be able to do the same thing in Memphis. All the unhappiness I hear repeated about our city could turn into optimism if we could just be grateful for the good we have. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
