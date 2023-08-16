© 2023 WKNO FM
Life Matters

There is a US Gun Violence Victims List

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT
Police Line Do Not Cross Tape, Warning Tape In Crime Area At Night Time And Bokeh Background, Entry Is Forbidden, 3d Rendering
Stock Depot/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

I've reached an age where I regularly read the obituary page.

Last week, I saw the name of Tayshawn Omari Dean. He was only 15 years old when he died. I clicked on his link. The only thing that was there was the name of the funeral home, not even the time for a funeral. Out of curiosity, I began searching until I found his name on the US Gun Violence Victims List for August 6th. Who knew there was such a list? Each day has 25 to 30 names.

Tayshawn was killed in Acworth, Georgia by a 22-year-old man. I saw a brief clip about the senseless murder on an Atlanta TV station. That was it. I am sure there are people in Memphis who loved him and can tell his story, but all I found was his name on the US Gun Violence Victims List for August 6th.

Life is too precious to just be a blip. I'm confident that he will be held close in the hands of God, but I wish the tragedy of his death could have been more compelling than two lines on the obituary page of the newspaper.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
