There is a US Gun Violence Victims List

Last week, I saw the name of Tayshawn Omari Dean. He was only 15 years old when he died. I clicked on his link. The only thing that was there was the name of the funeral home, not even the time for a funeral. Out of curiosity, I began searching until I found his name on the US Gun Violence Victims List for August 6th. Who knew there was such a list? Each day has 25 to 30 names.

Tayshawn was killed in Acworth, Georgia by a 22-year-old man. I saw a brief clip about the senseless murder on an Atlanta TV station. That was it. I am sure there are people in Memphis who loved him and can tell his story, but all I found was his name on the US Gun Violence Victims List for August 6th.

Life is too precious to just be a blip. I'm confident that he will be held close in the hands of God, but I wish the tragedy of his death could have been more compelling than two lines on the obituary page of the newspaper.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.