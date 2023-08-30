A Special Moment at the River this Saturday

On the day when Martin Luther King Jr. was killed, he wanted the song Precious Lord sung that night, which has the phrase, "At the river I stand embedded in it." This Saturday at noon, Memphis will dedicate a reimagined front door and the park dedicated to the selfless act of Tom Lee in 1925. When you see the park, your jaw will almost drop to the ground. It is so special. To claim the park as sacred ground for all of us, faith leaders from across the city will bring holy water to the statue of Tom Lee. Water from the Jordan River, from the Ganges, from the Zamzam Well, the most sacred water in Islam, from Lourdes and from baptismal fonts from across Memphis. They will all be mixed together as Kia Johnson sings the hymn Precious Lord. Together we will stand at the river and embrace a new day for Memphis. I hope you will join in this once in a lifetime moment. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.