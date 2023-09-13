It refers to being in a state of wellness in all the dimensions of life. The most common greeting among the Sesotho people, the equivalent of our, "How are you?" Used as the root of bophelo, which means, "How are you living?" Or, "How alive are you?" I, every day see patients who don't have a diagnosis I can label, they're missing joy or happiness, or even simple kindness in their lives. One woman was so certain that she was sick, that when I assured her she didn't have a serious illness but should focus on her wellbeing, she told me, quote, "You would rather see me happy exercising than treat me for my misery." Her lack of wellness and spirit was exactly the problem, and I had no pills to make her whole. We all need to think about bophelo. How are we living in all the facets of our life, if we want to be healthy in the complexities we face every day? This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.