Instead, I went to a prayer vigil at Temple Israel Monday night. While there, I was surrounded by my Memphis Jewish friends who would've been targets for the Hamas terrorists if they had been in Israel last Saturday.

There is no justification for the inhumanity that happened. I have heard Christians discuss the poor living conditions that do exist in Gaza as an explanation for what happened. No. No.

The word shalom is usually translated in English as peace, but it has a much richer meaning. Shalom does call for an absence of war, but it also refers to an inner completeness and tranquility. It refers to wellbeing and good health.

I have no idea what the future holds for Israel and the world, but there is no greater time for shalom in everything we do. When you encounter Jews in Memphis, wish them shalom. And even if you have never left Shelby County, until the peace of shalom endures, we are all citizens of Israel. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.