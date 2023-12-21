StoryCorps in Memphis: Recording Reservations Now Open

StoryCorps is thrilled to announce that we are starting 2024 in Memphis, TN! Mobile Tour participants will have the option to record with us in-person in our mobile airstream or remotely in our “virtual recording booth.” Both options will be guided by one of our trained staff members.

Information on recording in Memphis

In-person recordings:

In-person recordings will take place in our mobile airstream, located at the Ben Hooks Public Library.

Both participants must be physically present for the recording.

Mobility assistance is available to enter the airstream. This will be covered during your confirmation call after you book an appointment.

Information on recording virtually:

Recordings can take place anywhere, as long as one participant lives in the region and both have access to an internet connected device.

Participants can be in the same location while recording or in different locations.

A tech check, which will test the ability of your device to connect to the virtual recording booth, will be required prior to your recording appointment.

Before making your reservation, check in with your conversation partner to figure out which option works best for the two of you. Please have their contact information ready when you book.

What to Expect

StoryCorps’ Mobile team will contact everyone who will be participating to go over the details of the recording process and answer any questions. If you are recording virtually, we will also do a tech check with you a few days prior to your appointment. Please be on the lookout for a phone call from us with the area code (646).

You will not be allowed to participate without confirming by phone.

Click here to register or learn more about this event.