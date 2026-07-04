TN Shakespeare Company hosts live community reading of Declaration of Independence.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company kicked off their 19th performance season with a community reading of the Declaration of Independence, broadcast live from the Tabor Stage at TSC on WKNO-FM at 10 am on July 4th, Independence Day. The event, hosted by TSC founder and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary, featured more than 30 readers from the local community. TSC to Host Memphis’ Free Community Reading of The Declaration of Independence – Tennessee Shakespeare Company