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TN Shakespeare Company hosts live community reading of Declaration of Independence.

WKNO | By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 4, 2026 at 11:24 AM CDT
TN Shakespeare

The event was broadcast live on WKNO-FM at 10 am on July 4th

Tennessee Shakespeare Company kicked off their 19th performance season with a community reading of the Declaration of Independence, broadcast live from the Tabor Stage at TSC on WKNO-FM at 10 am on July 4th, Independence Day. The event, hosted by TSC founder and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary, featured more than 30 readers from the local community. TSC to Host Memphis’ Free Community Reading of The Declaration of Independence – Tennessee Shakespeare Company
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Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass