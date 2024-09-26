A Message from Fiona

You’ve arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock® Archive, a radio treasure trove from decades of weekly episodes, where we invite you to Listen Again as often as you like. Browse to explore musical themes, discover new artists, meet timeless guests, and delight in their exclusive performances. Be sure to check back here for special features, including previously unheard content from days gone by, and an occasional new episode. In my early days on the radio, some listeners created their personal libraries of Thistle shows on cassette tapes. Now you can make your own playlists and listen on the go: simply download the NPR App and search for "Thistle".

Whether here or on the NPR App, I hope you enjoy exploring my Archive and we’ll meet again along the road.

Fiona Ritchie

Producer/host, The Thistle & Shamrock®

