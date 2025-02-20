On the morning of Leon Thomas' Tiny Desk concert, many NPR staffers assumed the show was postponed due to a snowstorm in the D.C. area. Not only did he proactively schedule his coast-to-coast flight but he was also 30 minutes early to the office. With his sophomore album, MUTT, Thomas has planted his flag as the most exciting artist in R&B music today. The Tiny Desk had to happen now; nothing would get in the way of divine timing.

Thomas was destined to be an entertainer — he's been doing it for most of his life. His parents were both musicians and introduced him to their world early on. As an actor, he appeared in multiple Broadway plays before becoming a staple on the Nickelodeon network. Under the tutelage of Babyface, he earned his chops as a writer and producer, eventually penning and producing big hits in R&B and hip-hop.

He opens this set with three songs from MUTT and closes with two from 2023's Electric Dusk, including "Breaking Point," which he dedicates to his recently deceased grandfather, the opera singer John Anthony: "This is one of his favorite songs."

SET LIST

"VIBES DON'T LIE"

"YES IT IS"

"MUTT"

"Breaking Point"

"Treasure In The Hills"

MUSICIANS

Leon Thomas: vocals, guitar

Chris Payton: guitar

Ali Roots: keys, piano

Joe "Jough" Cleveland: bass

Quintin "Q" Gulledge: drums

TK: background vocals

Ayana Layli: background vocals

Sha'Leah Nikole: background vocals

