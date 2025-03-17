Tiny Desk Radio launches April 17

Tiny Desk is coming to your local NPR station.

On April 17, NPR Music will debut Tiny Desk Radio, an hour-long program of performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories made exclusively for public radio stations.

Each week, Tiny Desk Radio hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre will present three Tiny Desk concerts and share how these memorable (and sometimes viral) moments came together. You'll hear world-class musicians from the worlds of pop, jazz, classical, Americana, hip-hop, R&B and more stripping down their sound for a concert series that's unlike anything else on the internet — or the radio.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks to find out where you can hear Tiny Desk Radio in your area beginning April 17.

