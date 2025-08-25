John Oates: Field Recordings x Aspen Ideas Festival
John Oates and percussionist John Michel are accustomed to Colorado's intense sun and high altitude. "We're two local boys. We just came down from the mountain to play for ya," he told the Aspen Ideas Festival audience standing amongst the sage brushes that fill the meadow.
Oates and Michel have been playing together for more than 20 years, which is evident in this easygoing, yet steadfast performance. Though just a duo, their sound is full of harmonies and rhythms that enhance the songwriting.
But if you're expecting to hear an old Hall & Oates hit, John Oates has some news for you: "Songwriters always want to play their new songs and the fans always want to hear the old songs. Well you're out of luck." Actually, it was a fortunate opportunity to hear some lovely songs from Oates' solo projects, including one from a soon-to-be released album.
SET LIST
- "Arkansas"
- "A Ways Away"
- "Reunion"
- "Get Your Smile On"
MUSICIANS
- John Oates: vocals, guitar
- John Michel: percussion, background vocals
PRODUCTION TEAM
- Director: Mito Habe-Evans
- Video Editor: Nikki Birch
- Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Nickolai Hammar, Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Color Correction: Joshua Bryant
- Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista
- Senior Producer, Aspen Institute: Ava Hartmann
- Program Associate, Aspen Institute: Jacqueline Olivas-Sison
- Festival Director: Graham Veysey
- Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
SPECIAL THANKS
- Jaidyn Hurst
- Ben James
- Sylvie Labalme
- Samuel Lasater
- Matt Windholz
- Keith Jenkins
