John Driskell Hopkins is still performing with the Zac Brown Band after his ALS diagnosis

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s June 2025 conversation with Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins, who was diagnosed with ALS in December 2021. Hopkins continues to perform with the Zac Brown Band.

He also released the solo song “I Love You Forever” last year and, along with his wife, has established the ALS foundation “Hop on a Cure.” The Zac Brown Band is performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas through Jan. 17.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR