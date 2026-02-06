Clifton Chenier remembered as the king of Zydeco

Clifton Chenier is known as the King of Zydeco. He was a pioneering accordion player who melded Black Creole dance music from southwest Louisiana and east Texas with rhythm and blues.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with CJ Chenier, Clifton Chenier’s son who’s also a musician, and Maureen Loughran, director and curator of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, about the new box set “Clifton Chenier, King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco.”

