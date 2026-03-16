Tiana Major9: Tiny Desk Concert

When R&B artist Tiana Major9 arrived at our office six years after their Tiny Desk (home) concert , the only thing bigger than their stylish hat was the excitement to perform their own music at the Desk, in-person.

With a set featuring ballads from November Scorpio, Tiana Major9 tells the (sometimes very messy) story of a love pursued … by a November Scorpio (IYKYK). There's "Try Peace…," where logic debates a wounded heart and convinces it to soften and open up to what they really want: "better days with your way." And "desire.," a cautious-yet-sassy, admission of falling in love, sprinkled with literal swoons from the background vocalists. Meanwhile, during "alone" and "Always," that same heart swings back to yearning, regret and doubt.

Tiana Major9 also introduces "Collide" as the song that changed their life. Originally written as a collaboration with EARTHGANG for the Queen & Slim soundtrack, the song earned them a Grammy nomination for best R&B song. (If you hear an excited wooo! off-camera — that was me.)

To close, Tiana Major9 invites a special guest. Just a couple years ago, the R&B singer joined Nick Grant and Robert Glasper as a featured artist for trumpeter Keyon Harrold 's Tiny Desk . He returns the favor by joining Tiana Major9's fantastic band for the final song, "energy!"

SET LIST

"Try Peace…"

"Collide"

"desire."

"alone"

"Always"

"energy!"

MUSICIANS

Tiana Major9: vocals

Ari O'Neal: guitar

Haein Kim: keys

Jordan Waters: bass

R'Jay Nichelle: drums

Lelia-Michelle Walker: viola

Margret Radovani: violin

Elyscia: background vocals

Ashia B: background vocals

Keyon Harrold: trumpet

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Director: Josh Newell

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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