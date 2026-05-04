Tiny Desk Radio: Vic Chesnutt, The Avett Brothers, Raphael Saadiq, OK Go

Hosts Robin Hilton (All Songs Considered) and Stephen Thompson (Pop Culture Happy Hour) take us back in time, to the days when the Desk was young. We'll have concerts by Vic Chesnutt, Sam Phillips, The Avett Brothers, K'Naan, Raphael Saadiq and OK Go.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Vic Chesnutt: Tiny Desk Concert

Sam Phillips: Tiny Desk Concert

The Avett Brothers: Tiny Desk Concert

K'Naan: Tiny Desk Concert

Raphael Saadiq: Tiny Desk Concert

OK Go: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Noah Caldwell, Walter Ray Watson and Dhanika Pineda. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

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