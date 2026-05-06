Ragtime: Tiny Desk Concert

Ragtime is a tale of history repeating itself. The musical centers on figures from three communities — Black Americans, immigrants and upper class whites — in New York at the dawn of the 20th century and what the American dream means to them as they intersect and, at times, clash. Company members from the Tony-nominated, Lincoln Center Theater revival stop by the Tiny Desk to share a bit of that American dream.

The musical by Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty addresses the fraught topics of racial injustice, workers' rights, immigration, women's autonomy, technological innovation, celebrity worship and capitalism. Moreover, Ragtime explores the complexities of love, family, and community and what we owe each other. For a musical set in the early 1900s, these themes still ring loudly.

The journey into this show begins with "New Music," a song that marks the monumental change that the show's cast of characters face. Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz's performance of "Our Children" is a charming, parental reflection on the innocence of youth. Joshua Henry's warm and enveloping voice perfectly compliments Nichelle Lewis' sweet tone as their characters Coalhouse and Sarah imagine a bright future with their son in "Wheels of a Dream." In "Journey On," Colin Donnell, Uranowitz and Levy present very different relationships to America: one departing with a privileged passion for exploration, one settled in a cage of comfort, and one arriving with hope for better. As he performs "Make Them Hear You," the show's call to action, Henry implores: "Go out and tell our story." That story is not just of the specific story of these characters or this musical, but of what they represent and what we can learn from them.

SET LIST

"New Music"

"Our Children"

"Wheels of a Dream"

"Journey On"

"Make Them Hear You"

MUSICIANS

Joshua Henry: vocals

Caissie Levy: vocals

Brandon Uranowitz: vocals

Colin Donnell: vocals

Nichelle Lewis: vocals

Ben Levi Ross: vocals

Danny Percefull: piano

Eric B. Davis: guitar

Chala Yancy: violin

Epongue Ekille: violin

Tia Allen: viola

Laura Bontrager: cello

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Elizabeth Gillis, Grace Raver

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Alina Edwards

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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