Charlie Puth: Tiny Desk Concert

Charlie Puth walked into the Tiny Desk and turned it into a jazz club. Known for crafting some of the biggest pop records of the last decade, Puth approaches the Desk less like a hitmaker and more like a bandleader, reimagining familiar songs with fresh arrangements that spotlight the musicianship at his core. With effortless precision — and plenty of spontaneity — he guides his band through each song, shaping dynamics in real time like a professor leading a masterclass.

"We Don't Talk Anymore" opens with a colorful vamp before unfolding into what Puth jokingly calls "the version I wish came out," trading glossy pop production for rich harmony and space to breathe. Performing another hit, "Attention" leans into an early '90s, Michael Jackson-inspired groove, extending the outro into a jam. Introducing "See You Again," Puth reflects on how much of his music is inspired by church. This version, wildly different from the one that soundtracks the Furious 7 tribute to actor Paul Walker, swells into a warm, worship-like song.

Closing the set with "Changes" from his latest album, Whatever's Clever!, Puth leaves behind any notion that he is just a pop songwriter and producer. These arrangements reveal an artist deeply fluent in the language of harmony, groove and collaboration — one who's still approaching music with the curiosity of a lifelong student.

SET LIST

"We Don't Talk Anymore"

"Attention"

"See You Again"

"Changes"

MUSICIANS

Charlie Puth: vocals

Darek Cobbs: keys, music director

Jan Ozveren: guitar

Brandon Brown: bass

Cedric Thompson: drums

Olivia Tapia: background vocals

Blakley: background vocals

Lorea Turner: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Audio Mix: Maggie Luthar

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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