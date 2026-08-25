Isaiah Rashad: Tiny Desk Concert
Isaiah Rashad put everything into this Tiny Desk. And in the weeks leading up to the show, we came together to define what "everything" meant for this occasion. So much has happened since The Sun's Tirade in 2016, and through the music, Rashad wanted to talk about it all. As a result, the pride of Chattanooga crafts a performance that feels like a debut for longtime fans and newcomers alike.
Rashad's music comprises just as much blues as hip-hop, and his strength lies in raw vulnerability, which he consistently expresses through honest songwriting. Album titles like The House is Burning and the latest, IT'S BEEN AWFUL, spell it out plainly: He's going through it. Family, addiction, sexuality — no stone is unturned. Without studio effects, these Tiny Desk arrangements illuminate his melodic foundation and what he calls "rapping in hieroglyphics," as he told NPR's Rodney Carmichael. With bashful charm, the TDE veteran gives an ambitious, spiritually bookended 13-song set of his best work thus far.
SET LIST
- "Heavenly Father"
- "SAME SH!T"
- "West Savannah"
- "Headshots (4r Da Locals)"
- "Wat's Wrong"
- "BOY IN RED"
- "M.O.M."
- "SUPAFICIAL"
- "RIP Young"
- "SCARED 2 LOOK DOWN"
- "GTKY"
- "4r Da Squaw"
- "Prayers Up"
MUSICIANS
- Isaiah Rashad: vocals
- Gonzo Mendes: guitar
- Amaire Johnson: keys
- Dammo Farmer: bass
- Chris Panameno: alto sax
- Frank Alowishus: trumpet
- Diamond Johnson: drums
- Norelle: background vocals
- Moriah Wenzel: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bobby Carter
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
- Audio Director: Josh Newell
- Audio Engineer: Becky Brown
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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