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Tiny Desk Radio: Luiza Brina, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Mon Laferte

NPR
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Mon LaFerte perfoms a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington D.C. on Monday July 27, 2026.
Photo: Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR
Mon LaFerte perfoms a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington D.C. on Monday July 27, 2026.

Hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras make the case to expand the canon for the New Wave of Latin Jazz. We listen to Tiny Desk performances from artists who ground themselves in classic styles, but make them their own: Luiza Brina, Silvia Pérez Cruz and Mon Laferte.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Luiza Brina: Tiny Desk Concert

Silvia Pérez Cruz: Tiny Desk Concert

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Lars Gotrich is our editor, and Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music and Sonali Mehta is executive director. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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