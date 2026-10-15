Los Tigres del Norte: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

There is no stage too small for Los Tigres del Norte, yet none can contain its impact. For the last 60 years, the Mexican norteño band has built a career around its communities, collecting stories from its devoted audience and spinning the struggle of Latino life into song. My dear friend and Alt.Latino co-host Felix Contreras, in a tearful introduction to this performance, sums up Los Tigres del Norte's mission best: "For as long as I can remember, these gentlemen have been giving us back our humanity."

At the Tiny Desk, Los Tigres del Norte opens with an immigrant anthem that clearly proclaims: "I didn't cross the border / The border crossed me." And in our office space, that message is hit with the same certainty as a struck guitar chord or an accordion riff. This is just one of many stories that validate the experiences of the Mexican families this band loves. But on a global scale, that role transforms: Los Tigres del Norte plays on behalf of Latin America, speaking truth to power: Somos más Americanos.

SET LIST

"Somos Más Americanos"

"Golpes en el Corazón"

"Quiero Volar Contigo"

"La Puerta Negra"

MUSICIANS

Jorge Hernández: vocals, accordion

Hernán Hernández: vocals, bass

Eduardo Hernández: vocals, accordion, alto sax, bajo sexto

Luis Hernández: vocals, bajo sexto

Óscar Lara: drums

Giovanny Hernández: drums

Juan Salazar: percussion

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Anamaria Sayre, Felix Contreras

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

Video Editor: Nikki Birch

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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