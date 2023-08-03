Following Expulsion, Justin Pearson Regains His Seat in Special Election

Justin Pearson–one of the two Tennessee Democrat representatives who were stripped of their house seat earlier this year–will continue to represent Memphis’ District 86 after handily winning a special election Thursday night.

The state’s Republican supermajority ousted Pearson from the House of Representatives in April , along with Nashville Representative Justin Jones, for interrupting house proceedings by staging a protest for gun reform in violation of decorum rules.

Their actions, which included chants and the use of a bullhorn, were in response to a deadly shooting at a private school in Nashville in which three children and three adults were killed.

Knoxville Representative Gloria Johnson also participated in the protest. House leaders sought her removal, but she prevailed by just one vote.

The move to revoke Pearson’s and Jones’ seats drew national outrage for its extremity and accusations of racism . Both Pearson and Jones are young Black men and Johnson is a white woman. Lawmakers denied that race was relevant, with one saying that the written resolution to expel Johnson did not accurately depict her actions the day of the protest.

The trio, who became known as the Tennessee Three, were catapulted into the national spotlight and used their new platforms to push for gun control measures and fundraise .

Following their expulsion, both Pearson and Jones were quickly reappointed to their posts by governing bodies in Memphis and Nashville on a temporary basis until a special election could be held.

Jones also reclaimed his seat Thursday night.