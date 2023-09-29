Postcard from Memphis: A New Recording Studio for an Old "Southern Groove"
It's taken nearly two years for Memphis music producer Matt Ross-Spang to finally invite friends over to his new "home away from home," a recording studio in the Crosstown Concourse called Southern Grooves.
Much has already been written about the retro space made to his exact specifications. But now that so much music is being made outside of traditional studios, what will be the key to its success?