© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Postcard from Memphis: A New Recording Studio for an Old "Southern Groove"

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
1 of 4  — Spang Studio 1.jpg
2 of 4  — Spang Studio 4.jpg
3 of 4  — Spang Studio 3.jpg
4 of 4  — Spang Studio 2.jpg

It's taken nearly two years for Memphis music producer Matt Ross-Spang to finally invite friends over to his new "home away from home," a recording studio in the Crosstown Concourse called Southern Grooves.

Much has already been written about the retro space made to his exact specifications. But now that so much music is being made outside of traditional studios, what will be the key to its success?

News
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank