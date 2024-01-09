Watch:

WKNO and Tennessee's other public television stations are working together to make coverage of State Government widely available. This year, WKNO is bringing our viewers coverage of the 114th TN State Legislature in Session, airing LIVE when possible. The legislative session is scheduled to convene Tuesday, January 9, 2023. Generally, legislative sessions return in mid-January and run through late April or early May of each year. The broadcast times will change from week to week based on the House and the Senate schedules. Further video of committee meetings and other legislative activity is available online at the Tennessee General Assembly website.

Coverage of the Legislative Sessions will be aired locally on WKNO2 (10.2 and on Comcast Digital Channel 910 and Channel 1150) unless otherwise noted.