A Tale of Two BBQ Festivals

KATIE RIORDAN: Last weekend, Memphis in May held its annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Liberty Park.

CHRISTOPHER BLANK: While across town in Tom Lee Park, a new contest called SmokeSlam made its debut.

RIORDAN: Both offered nice prizes for the winning barbecue teams along with the usual party atmosphere and teams vying to stand out.

Here’s Robert Cochran representing the Hogfather contingent at Liberty Park.

COCHRAN: Our secret is having quality cooks that put their heart and soul into it.

BLANK: But like the smell of hickory and applewood that hung over much of Memphis Friday and Saturday, the fog of barbecue war was unavoidable. The first shot was when Memphis in May said the redesigned Tom Lee Park was too small for its festivals. Contenders moved right in -- with both a new music and barbecue festival this year.

RIORDAN: It was a split that annoyed some folks, especially those who just love the camaraderie. Ultimately, 129 teams set up at Liberty Park. For many, it was about pride in a Memphis tradition. Donna Page with Page’s Pigpen joined the competition almost 40 years ago – back when it was well…much more modest.

PAGE: I remember a couple of chairs and a grill and that was it, and we cooked.

RIORDAN: Page says riverfront scenery is nice, but Liberty Park has its own advantages. Several pointed to its larger space and easy access for set up and parking. And for the serious cookers, you just can’t beat competing against the best BBQers in the world. Anthony Malone remembers coming as a child and dreaming of joining a team, which he eventually did. The Pork and Bean Counters were in the top 10 for ribs category several years ago.

MALONE: If you like cooking, you want to be in the Memphis and May competition.

BLANK: On Friday, my destination was SmokeSlam, with a much smaller group of 57 teams. Mike Miller, with the long-timers Voodoo Cue, says there was a democratic vote to go to SmokeSlam. It wasn’t without hard feelings.

MILLER: Several people on our team decided to opt out to see how things played out.

BLANK: Kristen Dannemiller said her long-standing team, Snoutcast, also voted for a change. Being on the river, she said, was as important as the competition itself

KRISTIN: And even down here if you have the heat you have the breeze that comes off of the river. You’re in the grass. It’s just the atmosphere is so much nicer.

BLANK: While general admission was higher at SmokeSlam, I noticed there were more free samples of food and things to entice non-competitors, like a ferris wheel and carnival games.

RIORDAN: But prizes are important. Memphis in May still has a prestigious trophy. First place winners in their categories each get $11,500.

BLANK: But SmokeSlam added some heat to their special sauce, with what they said was the biggest prize purse in festival history. To win the grand prize, teams had to enter all three meat categories -- ribs, shoulder and whole hog -- making it a little harder for amateurs.

RIORDAN: So who prevailed? At Memphis in May it was a group from Ocean Springs, Miss. called The Shed. They also got first in whole hog.

BLANK: At SmokeSlam, it was SmokeMasters BBQ team. They placed in all three categories, taking first in ribs. Then got a check for 50 grand.

RIORDAN: By Saturday night, both contests celebrated a successful year.

BLANK: Memphis in May and SmokeSlam will be back again next year in their respective parks.

RIORDAN: For Memphians, it means more barbecue…

BLANK:... and parties and dancing… and fireworks, which ultimately brings everyone together through one of Memphis’ great pastimes: eating.