Listen to The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential 2024 on WKNO 91.1

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. During the biggest cooking day of the year, Francis Lam takes calls and rescues Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests.

This year's guests include Paola Velez, author of the forthcoming "Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store," Joe Yonan, author of "Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking," Tiffany Derry, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher Andrea Nguyen.

Airs on Thanksgiving morning (Thursday, November 28), starting at 10 a.m.

