Protesting, Not Partying Marked Cinco de Mayo in Memphis

This story was produced in collaboration with the Institute for Public Service Reporting.

As the Trump Administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants continues, immigration advocates in Memphis took part in a mile-long march on Monday. For about 50 children, adults and senior citizens, Cinco de Mayo was not a party this year. It was a protest.

“What is happening to our community, this persecution against the Latino Latina community has to stop,” said Mauricio Calvo, President & CEO of Latino Memphis. He led the group from Martyr’s Park Downtown to the former Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. The location was symbolic.

“Every single time we choose this place because in that balcony a guy died for civil rights, not only for African-Americans but for everybody,” Calvo said.

Protesters waved pro-immigrant signs and joined their voices in chants.

Last weekend, more than 100 undocumented immigrants were arrested in South Nashville during a joint operation between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Some family members allege their loved ones were not given the right to make a phone call after their arrest.

State representatives Gabby Salinas and Justin J. Pearson attended the rally.

“I'm here to show my support for our community — for the immigrant community — but also for our American values,” Salinas said.

“We have a responsibility to fight for one another, because you might believe that this issue doesn't impact you whether you are black, whether you are white, whether you were born here or not. This is important," Pearson said.

Retired pediatrician Angela Schulz attended the rally with a walking cane in one hand and a protest sign in the other.

“This is horrendous that human beings are being treated like animals. They are being treated as if they have no rights. And all of this is wrong; it's unconstitutional; it's illegal, and I don't get why it's happening," Schulz said.

Nashville’s Mayor along with other officials condemned the arrests, which they say targeted Hispanic neighborhoods under the guise of public safety.