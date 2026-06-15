General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer indicted in "significant public corruption" case

Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer was arrested Monday on federal charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. In a release, the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant labeled the six-count grand jury indictment a "significant public corruption case."

Appearing before federal Magistrate Judge Charmiane G. Claxton on Monday, Sawyer, represented by attorney John Keith Perry, entered a not guilty plea.

The six charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, theft of federal funds, wire fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

The indictment alleges that Sawyer "embezzled, stole and knowingly converted $44,607.25 in public funds to her own use," said the US Attorney's statement.

Prosecutors allege that between August 29, 2024 and June 22, 2025, Sawyer and another unnamed co-conspirator used county procurement cards "to pay for various personal expenses for herself and for her friends, including alcohol, web based delivery services such as Uber Eats and Instacart, bars, hotels, restaurants, purchases with the Memphis Tigers, at FedEx Forum, Turo, local fundraisers, and transfers to various PayPal recipients."

It alleges that Sawyer submitted false reasons for those expenses, and "falsely claimed that multiple receipts had been lost, despite the receipts still being available on various apps she used..."

Last November, Sawyer was sued by former General Sessions Court chief accounting officer Jeffrey Allen Walker for being fired after he reported more than $5,000 in questionable spending by her office.

Sawyer faces a maximum 20-year prison term and $500,000 fine if convicted on all charges, according to the US Attorney's office.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. William Crow.

Sawyer's political career began as an outspoken advocate for the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis parks. She was elected to the Shelby County Commission in 2018 and served one term.

She won her current office of General Sessions Court Clerk in 2024.

She was released from custody Monday on her own recognizance.

"Right now, it's just a matter of trying to go forward and do the the things that she has been elected to do. And she's going to continue to do her job," her attorney, Perry, told media outlets after the arraignment.

