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Honoring the mid-century in a modern Metal Museum

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:02 AM CDT
1 of 7  — Metal Museum Exterior 2.jpg
Dedicated in 1959 as the Memphis Academy of Arts, the building was designed in what was called the New Formalist style.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
2 of 7  — Metal Museum Exterior 1.jpg
Architects Roy Harrover and Bill Mann blended contemporary and classical elements in their award-winning design — a Greek temple wrapped in a modern lattice.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
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A feature known as a brise-soleil is a common element on New Formalist buildings. It served a practical purpose as a kind of external sunscreen, helping to reduce cooling costs.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
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The building now has several entrances, but the main lobby, which used to be gallery space for the Memphis College of Art, is now open and sunlit.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
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The building's auditorium remains largely the same from its days serving students at the Memphis College of Arts.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
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The main addition to the Metal Museum was a large workshop which will be capable of housing and moving enormous sculptures. Architects had to ensure it complied with guidelines for historic preservation.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
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Metal Museum visitors will be able to observe metal artists working from both inside the building and through a large observation window, accessible to all park visitors.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM

This weekend in Overton Park, a local landmark will be swarming with visitors.

Krissy Flickinger plans to be among them.

"I love old buildings," says the architect with Looney Ricks Kiss, or LRK. "I try to work on every old building I can and help bring it back to life if needed."

LRK has done just that for many historic properties around town. Crosstown Concourse, the Tennessee Brewery, Central Station Hotel, and now the former Memphis College of Art.

On Saturday, it reopens as the new home of the Metal Museum. For Flickinger, this project was about honoring two institutions.

"We don't want to lose the story that the building has already told," she says. "We just want to add on to that. So with this building... let's see."

Where to start?

Postcard showing the Memphis Academy of Arts as it looked about 1959, before later expansion.
Memphis and Shelby County Room, Memphis Public Library & Information Center.
Postcard showing the Memphis Academy of Arts as it looked about 1959, before later expansion.

April, 1959.

The Memphis Academy of Arts has just traded a Victorian mansion near Downtown for a brand new campus, a building as modern as its goals.

"It's a really good example, not just locally, but nationally, of what's called the New Formalist style," says Greg Morrison, an LRK architect specializing in historic preservation.

He says the college held a national competition for the design. The winners, a pair of young Memphis architects named Roy Harrover and Bill Mann, would go on to other big local projects like the Memphis Airport. But this, their first claim to fame, was notable for the concrete lattice surrounding the interior building.

"It's called a brise-soleil," Morrison says. "It's a sun screen, basically."

Like a mini-Acropolis set on a hill, the design was even praised as a "classical concept" by one judge.

Edwin Rust, the academy's director, for whom the building would later be named Rust Hall, invited the public for a tour on a Sunday afternoon. The school hailed its achievement as a "living and enduring monument."

And it was... until 2020, when the Memphis College of Art closed its doors due to declining enrollment.

A few years ago, the National Ornamental Metal Museum decided to level up. Since 1979, it occupied a small campus on the Mississippi River. Rebranding as the Metal Museum, it now aims to be an international attraction for both people who appreciate — and make — metal artwork. But this required a major addition to the historic landmark.

Krissy Flickinger stands in a hangar-sized room counting out multiple, giant garage doors.

"This is where they'll do iron pours, this huge stack right here," she says.

Flickinger explains the legal ground rules for this industrial-size production facility now tucked behind, and below, the old college.

"The main guidelines from the Park Service for any sort of addition to a historic structure is that it doesn't overshadow that original building," she says.

Most importantly, it stays out of Instagram photos. But Flickinger says her favorite architectural element is something most people will never notice.

"This is the special brick here," she says, pointing to a vintage 1959 brick that was never meant to be seen. It was exposed while making a corridor between the old and new buildings.

"But it helps tell the story, so we all really love it," she says. "And when we talk about the space and how the building has evolved with time, that's what this is. These are original foundation walls. Here they are in all their beautiful glory."

A silent, unassuming piece of history that marks the exact spot where past and future meet.

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News and Features Metal MuseumMemphis College of Art
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank