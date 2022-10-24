In Horn Lake, Ground Broken for New Mosque; First in North Mississippi

About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi.

Participants said the trees symbolized the house of worship’s history-making role in the Magnolia State.

“It will be open for everybody – everybody who wants to know who we are,” says Nadera Abuirshaid, a resident of Southaven and the wife of one of the mosque’s co-founders.

Katie Riordan / When completed, the site will house a mosque and a Muslim cemetery.

She says when the project, called the Abraham House of God, is completed in about a year, her family will no longer have to travel 40 minutes to Memphis to attend prayer services.

“It’s like a dream accomplished,” she says.

She wasn’t always sure that the dream would work out.

Horn Lake officials initially rejected the building permit last year , amid vocal opposition from some residents. The mosque’s founders sued on the basis of religious discrimination, citing baseless reasons given for denial as well as public comments indicating anti-Muslim sentiment .

While the city denied allegations, a federal judge ordered the project to move forward earlier this year under a consent decre e. An additional permit for the site’s planned accompanying burial ground was also recently approved.

Mosque co-founder Riyadh Elkhayyat says he can now focus attention on construction and forging interfaith partnerships.

“I think there was some fear among some of the neighboring people,” Elkhayyat says. “But I think that fear will go away once they realize who we are, and they know who we are.”

The mosque will have capacity for roughly 150 people.

