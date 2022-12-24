Precautionary Boil Water Advisory | MLGW News Release

(December 24, 2022 – 8:15 p.m.) Due to freezing weather and power outages, Memphis Light, Gas and Water has experienced multiple line breaks which has resulted in a significant loss of pressure to Memphis and Shelby County in the drinking water system. As a precautionary measure we are asking MLGW water customers to boil water before using for consumption. We are also asking customers to curtail water usage and to repair any ruptured lines in their homes or businesses. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this problem.

Customers who are affected by this Precautionary Boil Water Advisory

All customers receiving water from MLGW.

What does this mean? What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three (3) minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water is safe for bathing and showering but try to avoid getting it in your mouth. For more information, see: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.

Water main breaks and water production issues are resulting in a loss of system pressure which can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system. Which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

What is being done?

MLGW is actively seeking and repairing line and main breaks. Once system pressure is restored, required regulatory testing will be conducted. Customers will be informed when the notice is lifted and no longer applies. Rest assured, MLGW is committed in delivering the highest quality water to our customers

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with other MLGW water customers, especially those who may not have received this precautionary advisory directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this advisory in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Source | MLGW.com