MLGW Issues a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Parts of North Shelby County

MLGW Press Release (06/26/23 at 2:00 p.m.)

Due to power outages from the recent storm, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is experiencing low water pressure issues in a small portion of the service area located in North Shelby County. There are no reports of any impact on water quality, but per regulation, any time water pressure drops below 20psi, a precautionary boil water advisory is required. Only customers in North Shelby County within the boundary area below are being asked to boil water before using it for consumption. No other areas of the system are impacted.

What does this mean? What should I do?

If you reside in the designated area, DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three (3) minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

What is being done?

We have some areas in the extreme northern part of our water service territory that are experiencing water pressure below 20 psi. Electric crews will be working to restore power so that our boost pumps can operate and so that our storage tanks can be refilled bringing pressures back to normal for customers in these higher elevation areas. For more information, please contact MLGW at 901-320-3950. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800- 426-4791. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may call, 901-320-3950. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this problem.

Source | MLGW