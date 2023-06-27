© 2023 WKNO FM
Power Outage 2023: List of Cooling and Food Distribution Centers, June 28-30

WKNO
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
National Weather Service Memphis forecasts Memphis area temperatures as high as 117 degrees on Thursday.
MLGW Customers still lacking electricity can access the following cooling centers June 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Bartlett Baptist, 3465 Kirby Whitten
  • Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd.

The following libraries and senior centers are open for cooling:

  • Cordova Library, 8457 Trinity Road, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. 
  •  Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central Road, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. 
  • Hollywood Library, 1530 N. Hollywood St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 
  • Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay Highway: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

For other Memphis Public Library hours, call 415-2700, or 211.

Meal distribution will take place Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay
Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Rd.
Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central)
Cordova Community Center, 1017 N. Sanga Rd.

