Power Outage 2023: List of Cooling and Food Distribution Centers, June 28-30
MLGW Customers still lacking electricity can access the following cooling centers June 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bartlett Baptist, 3465 Kirby Whitten
- Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd.
The following libraries and senior centers are open for cooling:
- Cordova Library, 8457 Trinity Road, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central Road, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Hollywood Library, 1530 N. Hollywood St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay Highway: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
For other Memphis Public Library hours, call 415-2700, or 211.
Meal distribution will take place Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay
Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Rd.
Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central)
Cordova Community Center, 1017 N. Sanga Rd.