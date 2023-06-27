Power Outage 2023: List of Cooling and Food Distribution Centers, June 28-30

MLGW Customers still lacking electricity can access the following cooling centers June 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bartlett Baptist, 3465 Kirby Whitten

Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd.

The following libraries and senior centers are open for cooling:

Cordova Library, 8457 Trinity Road, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central Road, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Hollywood Library, 1530 N. Hollywood St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay Highway: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For other Memphis Public Library hours, call 415-2700, or 211.

Meal distribution will take place Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay

Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Rd.

Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central)

Cordova Community Center, 1017 N. Sanga Rd.