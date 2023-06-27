State of Emergency Declared for Shelby County

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a local state of emergency for Shelby County after severe thunderstorms moved across the region with wind gusts reaching estimated speeds of 80-90 miles per hour. The extreme weather conditions caused extensive damage throughout the county to homes, businesses, and public property, as well as a loss of power to over 120,000 MLG&W customers.

The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, in conjunction with the City of Millington, the American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter, and Team Rubicon will open a Day Center. The Day Center will provide a location for citizens without utilities to cool down with high temperatures predicted in the low 90s today. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the next few days. Hours of operation for the Day Center will be 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Baker Community Center

7942 Church Street

Millington, TN 38053

Citizens without utilities can also visit the following AT&T locations to recharge their mobile devices:



4938 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

6267 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

3720 Hack Cross Road, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

2282 Union Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

2825 N Germantown Parkway, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

1684 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova TN – Open 9am to 8pm

5985 Stage Road, Bartlett TN – Open 9am to 8pm

900 West Poplar Ave, Collierville TN – Open 9am to 7pm

115 Goodman Road West, Southaven MS – Open 9am to 8pm 5050 Goodman Road, Olive Branch MS – Open 9am to 7pm

650 West Service Road, West Memphis AR – Open 9am to 7pm

Source | Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency