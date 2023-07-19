Memphis Firefighter Dies in House Call, Three Others Injured

A 20-year veteran and lieutenant in the Memphis Fire Department died while working to put out a house fire in South Memphis Tuesday night.

The MFD said Lt. Jeffrey Norman became trapped in the blaze along with other first responders .

Three firefighters, who have not been identified, also suffered injuries in the fire and remain hospitalized.

“With deep grief, we announce the passing of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, a courageous and dedicated member of our team who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement . “Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community.”

The department has not released details about how the first responders came to be confined by the fire.

Norman joined the Fire Department 2002.

"During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lieutenant Norman's family, friends, loved ones and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters," Sweat said.

Several local officials have also offered condolences.