Knoxville Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces U.S. Senate Run

Standing in front of the Knoxville high school where she used to teach, state Rep. Gloria Johnson announced that she is running to replace Republican Marsha Blackburn in the U.S. Senate.

Johnson, a Democrat, then traveled to Nashville and Memphis to celebrate her announcement with supporters in Tennessee’s three largest cities.

“I’m 6’3″. I’m not afraid to stand up to anyone when it comes to doing what’s right for Tennessee — especially Marsha Blackburn,” she said.

Johnson is a one of the Tennessee Three, a trio of state lawmakers who faced expulsion for leading a protest for gun reform on the Tennessee House floor in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.

Her colleagues, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin J. Pearson were expelled but swiftly re-elected to their seats. Johnson highlighted that experience in a new campaign ad.

“When my friends and I believed mothers and fathers who’d lost children at Covenant deserved a voice, and we fought for it, they expelled them,” she said.

Rep. Pearson and state Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, have joined Johnson’s campaign as co-chairs.

Johnson was first elected to represent Knoxville in the House in 2012, defeating the incumbent, Republican Eddie Smith. Smith won the seat back in 2014 and held it until 2018, when Johnson beat him again. She was then re-elected in 2020 and 2022.

Johnson has acknowledged that this race could be an uphill battle for her. Tennessee hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1995, and Democrats haven’t won any statewide races since 2006.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn responded to Johnson’s announcement with a statement calling Johnson a “radical socialist” and “as woke as they come.”

