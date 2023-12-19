U of M Food Pantries Serve a Growing Need for Strapped Students

This story is a collaboration with WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting.

Food insecurity is a growing concern for college students nationwide. At the University of Memphis, two separate food pantries are now addressing the need.

Over a decade ago, the University of Memphis’ Tiger Pantry was created as a safety net for struggling students. Nylah Stewart, a junior social worker and front desk employee at the dean of students office, learned about the pantry her sophomore year.

“The pantry is a really good resource for students," Stewart says. "I know in my case it is—well, a lot of students cases—we’re broke. It just helps cut down on the amount of money I have to spend at the grocery store, which would be way much more now because of inflation.”

The National Center for Education reports that 23 percent of college students pursuing a bachelor's degree face food insecurity at some point.

Melissa Morgan, a Program and Services Coordinator in the Dean of Students office, says pantry usage rose during the pandemic, when many students lost their jobs.

“Our biggest population growth happened when student employees, not the ones employed on campus, but those who were working especially as servers," Morgan says. "And when restaurants were closing and stores were closing due to Covid, they were losing pay. We could see as much as a hundred students in two days time.”

Redding Jackson The Tiger Pantry stock room after receiving loads of donations.

The Tiger Pantry continues to see a rise in student engagement, with visits jumping from 1,776 in 2021-2022 to 2,902 in 2022-2023.

The latest statistics reveal a steady stream of 1,336 visits from August 1, 2023 to the present (Dec.15), with Morgan expecting the number to double by the end of the academic year.

Kayla Degraphenreed, a junior nursing student and front desk assistant at the Dean of Students office, says the pantries offer food items as well as other necessities.

“I would encourage my friends to come and get your feminine products, you know, and canned items; just small stuff we wouldn’t have to go all the way to the grocery store to get," she says.

U of M’s College of Communication and Fine Arts opened its own pantry last year.

Latoya Boyland, the college’s administrative secretary, says it was a staff and faculty initiative.

"Although ours is just for CCFA students, if anyone comes, we won't turn them down," Boyland says. "They come to the desk, and we will let them in, and they can choose whatever items they want.”

While the College of Fine Arts pantry is closed this week during winter break, the Tiger Pantry remains open, a resource for students remaining on campus during the holidays.

Donations are accepted in the University Center building, Room 359.

