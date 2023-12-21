Wurly Gig: How the "Voice" of the Orpheum Reached its Vinyl Destination
In Mid-July, the Orpheum Theatre became a soundstage for its historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ, installed in 1928.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
The Mighty Wurlitzer organ was designed to replicate a small orchestra that might accompany a silent film or a Vaudeville show. Two chambers, located just above the box seats near the proscenium, contain not just organ pipes but instruments such as drums, marimbas, bells, and even a Model T car horn.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Recording engineer Matt Ross-Spang, right, raises vintage microphones on poles in front of the organ chambers. Five microphones in total will capture not just the sound of the instrument, but the resonance of the Orpheum itself.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Vintage recording gear is part of engineer Matt Ross-Spang's tool box for this session. The album's concept harkens back to the heyday of Wurlitzer recordings.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Organist Tony Thomas built his Wurlitzer arrangements from sheet music containing just the melody for songs such as "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Organist Tony Thomas and engineer Matt Ross-Spang review a take. 11 songs were recorded over four days, with the goal of doing as little editing as possible to evoke a true "live" performance.
Despite its recent renovation, the Wurlitzer is a finicky instrument. During the session, once of its cymbals came crashing to the floor. Organist Tony Thomas attempted to repair it, but it would be out of commission for the rest of the session.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Jeff Powell with Take Out Vinyl is one of about 100 people worldwide with a record lathe, the machine that transfers music onto the lacquer blank that begins the vinyl production process. No new lathe has been built since the 1980s, despite the growing popularity of vinyl.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
When Powell begins "cutting" the record, the cutterhead (located behind the yellow triangle) carves a continuous groove into the lacquer blank. Once started, the process must be continuously monitored for frequencies that could potentially overtax — and destroy — the fragile cutterhead, which costs $10,000 to rebuild. Because of demand, Powell is cutting scores of records each month.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Brandon Seavers, co-founder and CEO of Memphis Record Pressing, shows an automatic record press. A puck made of PVC is fed into the machine where it is "stamped" into the thin vinyl disc using heat and pressure. It then trims off the edges and the disc is set aside to cool.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Brandon Seavers shows one of Memphis Record Pressing's more boutique offerings — a hand-made record that incorporates an infusion of multi-colored vinyl pellets.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Organist Tony Thomas shows off the fruit of his labor, "A Very Mighty Christmas," the first record ever made of the Orpheum Theatre's Mighty Wurlitzer organ.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett, who spearheaded the effort to produce the record, and organist Tony Thomas hold the final product at a record release party at the Memphis Listening Lab on Dec. 6, 2023.
Christopher Blank/WKNO
In this WKNO special project, a look inside the gilded walls of the Orpheum Theatre as a group of music fans decide that the time has come to record the Mighty Wurlitzer organ for posterity.
And one more thing: the album simply MUST be released on vinyl.
How hard is it to produce a record? What does it cost? Can it be finished in time for Christmas?
Sink your ears into a story that brings the history of Wurlitzers and vinyl records together for a generation that is now rediscovering both.