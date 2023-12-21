Wurly Gig: How the "Voice" of the Orpheum Reached its Vinyl Destination

In this WKNO special project, a look inside the gilded walls of the Orpheum Theatre as a group of music fans decide that the time has come to record the Mighty Wurlitzer organ for posterity.

And one more thing: the album simply MUST be released on vinyl.

How hard is it to produce a record? What does it cost? Can it be finished in time for Christmas?

Sink your ears into a story that brings the history of Wurlitzers and vinyl records together for a generation that is now rediscovering both.