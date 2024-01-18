MLGW Says to Pause Dripping Faucets Temporarily While Temperature is Above Freezing

The latest request from Memphis Light Gas and Water is for customers to conserve water as the city’s utility continues to manage the impacts of intense winter weather.

With temperatures peaking above freezing on Thursday, officials say leaks and broken water mains are starting to manifest.

“Demand for water over the past 24 hours has increased, and there are low pressures in some areas of the system. Undiscovered and unrepaired leaks are the suspected culprits,” a press release sent Thursday reads.

In the event of a busted water pipe, MLGW says to turn off water at the street or call 901-544-6549 for help.

The utility is also asking the public to stop dripping their faucets when the temperature is above 32 degrees, expected between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday. This helps keep the pressure of the water system at sufficient levels.

Once the temperature drops back to freezing, customers can resume dripping to prevent frozen pipes.

Customers are also being directed to cut back on all non-essential water use.

MLGW offers the following conservation tips:

• If you wash dishes by hand, don’t leave the water running for rinsing.

• Don’t let the faucet run while you clean vegetables and other foods.

• Delay washing clothes or operating your dishwasher.

• Take short showers.

• Plug the sink to capture enough water for your shave instead of continuously running the water.

